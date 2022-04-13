Dubai launches charity, Dewa shares surge, New York subway shooting, Elon Musk - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Dubai launches Sukuk Al Waqf, a Sharia-compliant charitable project with a starting contribution of Dh100 million to help fund health, education and humanitarian projects, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a full apology but refused to resign after being fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority shares have surged after its debut on the Dubai Financial Market, a man hunt is under way after shots were fired randomly at New York City subway commuters, and a Twitter shareholder has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit against Elon Musk.