UAE's One Billion Meals, Binance enters Abu Dhabi, Pakistan PM, France votes - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today’s episode, Pakistan's parliament will meet on Monday to choose a new prime minister and Binance has received in principle approval to operate in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE One Billion Meals initiative has received enough donations to provide 76 million meals, less than a week after it was launched and Emmanuel Macron is on course to beat Marine Le Pen in the first round of France's presidential election.