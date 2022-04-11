Pakistan prime minister: Shehbaz Sharif favourite to be chosen on Monday

Shehbaz Sharif was expected to be named as Pakistan's 23rd prime minister on Monday, hours after large crowds turned out across the country to protest against the removal of Imran Khan.

Parliamentarians meet to vote for a new leader after Mr Khan was cast out by an opposition no-confidence vote in the national assembly.

Tens of thousands of Mr Khan's supporters were estimated to have marched on Sunday evening in cities across the country, with big gatherings in Karachi and Lahore.

Read more Shehbaz Sharif poised to become Pakistan prime minister

The former cricketer's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has pledged to keep up pressure on any new administration with additional marches in the coming days.

Mr Khan insists he is the victim of an American-led conspiracy because of his determination to pursue friendly ties with China and Russia. Washington says the accusations are baseless.

On Sunday night, Mr Khan, 69, said he was the victim of “US-backed regime change” abetted by local traitors “to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks”.

Mr Sharif is widely expected to win the parliamentary vote on Monday afternoon, when he runs against Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Mr Khan's former foreign minister.

Mr Sharif, 70, the younger brother of Mr Khan's predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, had three spells as chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province and has acquired a reputation for being a shrewd and pragmatic administrator.

He is also one of the dynastic political elite that Mr Khan vowed to drive from Pakistan's politics and he is currently on bail as part of a money-laundering investigation. He denies wrongdoing and says the investigation is politically motivated.

He ousted Mr Khan with a broad coalition of opposition parties that range from centre-leftists to the religious right. It is unclear how long he will be able to maintain unity among such a diverse group.

Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of Imran Khan's predecessor Nawaz Sharif. AFP

Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia programme at Washington's Wilson Centre, a think tank, said: “These mass mobilisations of Imran Khan supporters will be fuelled by a narrative around the new government being a bunch of traitors and US-backed provocateurs that ousted Mr Khan.

“Pakistan’s political environment in the weeks ahead will be partisanship and polarisation on steroids.”

Mr Khan's swift fall from power came after his government was blamed for bungling an already weak economy and falling out with the country's military, who wield formidable political clout.

Mr Sharif will inherit an economy with high inflation, a sliding rupee and a balance of payments crisis.