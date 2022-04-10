Binance gets in-principle approval to operate in Abu Dhabi

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, got in-principle approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate as a broker-dealer in virtual assets in the UAE capital.

After completing its application process, Binance will be able to offer its services across the Middle East and North Africa region through its subsidiary Binance (AD) Limited, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"ADGM is the largest regulated jurisdiction of virtual assets in the Mena region and Binance’s participation will add to its vibrant and trusted ecosystem of virtual asset trading venues, global exchanges and service providers," Dhaher bin Dhaher, chief executive of the Registration Authority at ADGM, said.

The move comes almost after a month after the exchange obtaining a virtual asset licence to operate in Dubai after the emirate outlined clear regulations to govern emerging technology sectors such as cryptocurrencies in an effort to safeguard investors.

