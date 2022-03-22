UAE-Egypt ties, Zelenskyy wants to meet Putin, Madeleine McCann probe closed - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterates his call for a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war. In Egypt, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Sharm El Sheikh.

London police close the 11-year investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Hugh Grant denies claims he is in talks to become the next Doctor Who and Premier League referee Mike Dean announces he will be retiring.