Dubai Hills Mall opens, Dubai is third safest city, Lebanon basketball - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.
In today’s episode, Dubai is ranked the third-safest city in the world for female travellers, Dubai Hills Mall opens on Thursday and Lebanon's national team wins the Arab Basketball Championship.
Kanye West's Netflix documentary is causing a stir on social media and in Australia a swimmer has died of severe injuries after an attack by a great white shark.
Updated: February 17th 2022, 5:35 AM