Abu Dhabi intercepts missiles, Netflix Arab film complaint, Kanye West - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, two ballistic missiles launched at Abu Dhabi are shot down while two residents of Saudi Arabia are wounded by another ballistic missile fired by the Houthis.

An Egyptian Member of Parliament lodges a formal complaint over Netflix’s first Arabic-language feature film, French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies and Kanye West and Julia Fox make their debut as a couple at Paris Fashion Week.

Updated: January 24th 2022, 4:36 AM
