Abu Dhabi receives Jordan royalty, Paul Pogba in Dubai, BTS return - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania arrive in Abu Dhabi, Paul Pogba makes a surprise visit to Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital in Dubai and Malikah Shabazz, daughter of civil rights leader Malcolm X, dies aged 56.

K-pop boy band BTS will return to Southern California with a triple-headline appearance after a two-year absence and Netflix releases The Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Updated: November 24th 2021, 4:50 AM

An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi receives Jordan royalty and Paul Pogba in Dubai - Trending
