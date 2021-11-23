France and Man Utd star Paul Pogba makes a surprise visit to Al Jalila children's hospital

France and Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba made a surprise visit to Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital in Dubai.

The World Cup winner met patients at the hospital, where he gave them presents and posed for photographs.

"Beautiful moment with the children. May Allah give them health," Pogba said on Instagram.

Pogba is currently in Dubai recuperating from his latest injury setback after he injured a thigh while on international duty with France last week.

"It was a wonderful surprise and was great for the children to see a global figure and superstar in Paul Pogba and spend time with him," said Dr Mohamed Al Awadhi, chief operating officer at the hospital, the UAE’s first and only facility that exclusively treats children and adolescents.

"It lifted spirits across the hospital. Happiness gives hope to patients in their recovery. Paul didn’t have to make this visit, but the fact that he did lifts morale, and we are very grateful."

Located in Zabeel 1, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital opened in 2016 and has the capacity to care for more than 20,000 paediatric inpatients and more than 70,000 outpatient visits each year.

It has six dedicated centres of excellence: heart centre, neurosciences, a kidney centre, child and adolescent mental health services, a critical care centre and a cancer and blood disorders centre.