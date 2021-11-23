Dubai safety, Black Friday, Wisconsin attack - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, reacts to a Dubai safety social media story, Dubai announces Golden Jubilee celebrations, and a private investigator apologises for robbing Prince Harry of his teenage years.

Wisconsin officials charge a driver who ploughed into a Christmas parade and Black Friday, which falls on November 26, is trending on Twitter.

Updated: November 23rd 2021, 4:55 AM

