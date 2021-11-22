Wisconsin Christmas parade: five dead as SUV hits crowd in Waukesha

Five people have been killed and more than 40 injured after a car ploughed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, police have said.

The injured included a dance team of girls aged between nine and 15, the US state’s Fox6 TV station reported. Video on social media showed small groups surrounding injured girls with white pom poms scattered on the ground.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and a sports utility vehicle had been recovered after the incident in the town, about 32km west of Milwaukee.

“At this time, we can confirm that five people are deceased and over 40 are injured,” the Waukesha Police Department said on its Facebook page. “However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals.”

It was not known whether the incident was related to terrorism, but there was no further danger and an earlier shelter-in-place order in the town of around 72,000 had been lifted, Mr Thompson told reporters earlier.

A video posted online showed a red SUV ploughing through the parade at speed, appearing to run over more than a dozen people before crowds ran from pavements to offer assistance.

Mr Thompson said an officer fired shots at the vehicle and no bystanders were injured. Police did not believe shots had been fired from the vehicle, he added, contrary to earlier reports. Video on social media appeared to show police firing on the vehicle as it crashed through street barriers.

Belen Santamaria, her husband and their three-year old daughter were planning to join the parade with their Catholic church. But Ms Santamaria, a 39-year old Mexican factory worker, woke up with a back ache, so the family watched the procession from the pavement instead.

“The SUV came by at full speed,” said Ms Santamaria. “Then I started to hear people screaming.”

She hid in a restaurant with their daughter while her husband, 39-year old delivery worker Jesus Ochoa, ran ahead to try to help injured people. He said he heard through other members of their church that roughly 10 members of the congregation, mostly Latinos and both adults and children, are injured.

“I was going to be there, walking,” Ms Santamaria said. “The SUV would have hit us too.”

Dance group hit

A woman told Milwaukee's Fox6 TV station that the SUV hit a dance team of girls aged between 9 and 15. She said the immediate reaction was silence, followed by screaming, running and checking on those injured, Fox6 reported. Video on social media showed small groups surrounding injured girls with white pom poms scattered around.

One witness said the driver also hit a group of “dancing grannies” and at least one person was flipped over the bonnet of the SUV, according to Milwaukee's WISN-TV.

“Members of the group and volunteers were impacted and we are waiting for word on their conditions,” the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said on their Facebook page. “Please keep the Grannies, all those injured, and all those who witnessed this horrible event in your thoughts and prayers.”

Another witness estimated that the SUV was going about 64 kph when it hit the crowd, the TV station said.