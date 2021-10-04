Sheikh Mohamed tours UAE pavilion, Cyclone Shaheen, Kabul bomb, Shah Rukh Khan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, toured the UAE pavilion, which is at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UAE prepares for Cyclone Shaheen, which has already hit parts of Iran and made landfall in Oman and in Afghanistan a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque kills at least five civilians, while in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is arrested at a party after a raid.