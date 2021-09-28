Sheikh Hamdan tours Expo, The Sleeping Prince, R Kelly found guilty - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, takes a tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II tests positive for Covid-19 and Saudi Arabian Princess Rima bint Talal shares a prayer for her nephew who has been in a coma for 15 years.

R Kelly is found guilty in a US court and a rare John Lennon recording is to go on auction in Copenhagen.