Saudi Arabian Princess Rima bint Talal prays for tragic 'Sleeping Prince'

Princess Rima bint Talal has shared a video of Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known as "The Sleeping Prince", who slipped into a coma more than 15 years ago.

“My beloved, may God protect you, heal you, and restore you," she wrote on Twitter.

حبيبي الله يحفظك ويشفيك ويعافيك . pic.twitter.com/VwnCjAazJc — ريما بنت طلال (@Rima_Talal) September 26, 2021

The clip uploaded on Monday by Princess Rima, the sister of the Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, showed Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, plugged into a life-support machine, covered with a Saudi flag with the words "Our Country is in Our Hearts".

Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal was involved in a accident in 2005 while training at the Military College, and has been in a coma ever since.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal hopes his son will make a full recovery.

“Someone asked me, why don’t you unplug the devices from your son? I replied that if it was God’s will for him to die in the accident, then my son would be in his grave," said Prince Khaled bin Talal, brother of Prince Al Waleed bin Talal.

In October last year, their sister Princess Noura bint Talal, tweeted a video of Prince Al Waleed moving his fingers for the first time in response to a woman speaking.

"Dear son of the beloved Khalid bin Talal Al Waleed, praise be to Allah, who gives life to whom He wills by His command. Praise be to God, who restored you to your health, so do not despair with the power of God," she wrote on Twitter.