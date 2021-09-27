Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein tests positive for Covid-19

King Abdullah and Queen Rania test negative for the virus

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan had mild symptoms of the disease, the Hashemite Royal Court said. WEF

Leila Gharagozlou
Sep 27, 2021

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Prince Hussein was tested as part of a regular examination after showing mild symptoms, the Royal Hashemite Court said.

The prince, as well as the rest of the royal family, have all been vaccinated. King Abdullah II and Queen Rania were tested for the virus but both had negative results.

The king and queen will self-isolate for five days in accordance with Jordan's Covid-19 restrictions.

Jordan was praised in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic for acting quickly to quarantine incoming travellers. Hundreds were taken to resorts on the Dead Sea and hotels in the capital Amman on buses from Queen Alia International Airport.

But the kingdom has since seen two large waves of the virus, killing over 10,000 people and infecting 819,000. On Sunday, Jordan reported 987 new cases, part of a plateau since late May this year. WHO figures show 6,866,023 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Jordan's 10 million population, in one of the first programmes to cover refugees.

King Abdullah called for the world's nations to work together to tackle the virus and other pressing issues as he attended the UN General Assembly last week.

He said international bodies and the UN must “pool our resources and respond quickly” to share vaccines and meet other threats like terrorism and climate change.

Updated: September 27th 2021, 3:52 PM
