Adipec 2021: the future of energy with Robin Mills

In this bonus episode, The National is live from Adipec 2021 in Abu Dhabi, to discuss how the energy sector is evolving after the Covid-19 pandemic and Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. Host Mustafa Alrawi talks to Robin Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy, and a regular contributor to The National, about the outlook for oil and gas, how the industry will marry short-term supply needs with the path to net zero. Also, how viable is hydrogen as an option for the clean energy mix?

Hosted by Mustafa Alrawi