Live from Adipec with an oil industry in transition: Business Extra

Business Extra is live from Adipec 2021, where oil majors, energy ministers and executives are meeting. Co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner discuss the major themes of the critical gathering following Cop26.

Read more

Adipec to explore challenges faced by the energy industry on the cusp of change

Adipec 2021: Oil and gas industry needs more than $600bn in annual investment until 2030

The UAE’s decision to host Cop28 is a chance for a new narrative

Oil exporters to see large surpluses in 2021 and 2022 amid higher crude prices