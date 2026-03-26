Can the comedy of Saturday Night Live be universal?

This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews share their thoughts on the newly launched UK version of Saturday Night Live.

The first episode of the British adaptation of the sketch comedy show received better reviews than expected after its broadcast last weekend. Some of the most popular segments shared online feature veteran SNL cast member Tina Fey hosting the monologue and an impersonation of sir David Attenborough hosting a dinner party with celebrated British personalities. Farah tells Enas why she initially had low expectations for SNL UK but later changed her mind.

Elsewhere, on the internet a viral video of a group of pet dogs in China escaping their kidnappers has tugged at people’s heart strings all over the world. The hosts remember some of the most famous internet animals over the years and reflect on why we have become so invested in them from behind our screens.

Enas and Farah also give an extended list of recommendations this week. With rainy weather in the UAE keeping people indoors, they offer their top suggestions of what to read and watch at home.