Culture Bites: The impact of Ramy Youssef’s call for a free Palestine on SNL

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal start with a recap of the prestigious Dubai World Cup, held at Meydan Racecourse last week, chatting about the glamour and fashion highlights of one of Dubai's biggest showcases.

The hosts turn their attention to Beyonce’s new album, Cowboy Carter, and discuss their favourite tracks on it as the artist ventures into country music.

Farah and Maan then talk about Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef's groundbreaking appearance on Saturday Night Live, with an opening monologue that included anecdotes about Ramadan and moments of sincerity to use the platform to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Finally, with Eid celebrations around the corner, the hosts share their plans and traditions for the holiday, with Maan teaching Farah the different ways to say “Eid Mubarak” in Arabic and recommending places to visit and suggests ideas for gifts to bring when seeing family.