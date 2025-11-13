Podcasts
Culture Bites

What to look forward to at this year's Abu Dhabi Art

Hosts discuss the global highlights of the emirate’s flagship art fair in its 17th year

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicApple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Enas Refaei
Farah Andrews

November 13, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

In this episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews preview Abu Dhabi Art before its opening on November 19.

Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art, speaks about what visitors can expect to see this year, as a record number of galleries from around the world take part. The fair’s growth over time reflects Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become a centre for culture enthusiasts, especially as it brings more focus to art from the global south.

Several countries will be participating for the first time this year, while special exhibitions will focus on Nigeria, Turkey and the Gulf region. Nusseibeh talks about the opportunity for visitors to relate to art from other parts of the world and build cross-cultural connections.

She also discusses the importance of making art accessible and creating a friendly atmosphere at Abu Dhabi Art that offers something for everyone, from families and young professionals to art collectors.

The hosts also recommend a brand new Netflix show, and getting fit on Yas Marina Circuit.

Polarised public

31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views

19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views

19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all

Source: YouGov

The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Twin%20electric%20motors%20and%20105kWh%20battery%20pack%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E619hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C015Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUp%20to%20561km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ3%20or%20Q4%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh635%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Updated: November 13, 2025, 2:49 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

What to look forward to at this year's Abu Dhabi Art

What to look forward to at this year's Abu Dhabi Art

Sudanese in a displacement camp in Al Dabbah. Famine has been declared in parts of the country. Reuters

What will it take to end the civil war in Sudan?

The Inside Brief Sir Tim Clark

Boeing delays, Airbus talks and leadership tips with Emirates's Sir Tim Clark

A banner calling for a boycott of Iraq's elections in Sadr City on the outskirts of Baghdad. AP

Why voters are snubbing Iraq’s election

More podcasts

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          The Arts Edit