What to look forward to at this year's Abu Dhabi Art

In this episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews preview Abu Dhabi Art before its opening on November 19.

Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art, speaks about what visitors can expect to see this year, as a record number of galleries from around the world take part. The fair’s growth over time reflects Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become a centre for culture enthusiasts, especially as it brings more focus to art from the global south.

Several countries will be participating for the first time this year, while special exhibitions will focus on Nigeria, Turkey and the Gulf region. Nusseibeh talks about the opportunity for visitors to relate to art from other parts of the world and build cross-cultural connections.

She also discusses the importance of making art accessible and creating a friendly atmosphere at Abu Dhabi Art that offers something for everyone, from families and young professionals to art collectors.

The hosts also recommend a brand new Netflix show, and getting fit on Yas Marina Circuit.

