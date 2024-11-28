Podcasts

Culture Bites

How the UAE is making art more and more accessible

The hosts also commemorate Fairouz's 90th birthday and talk about a new music video by rising artist Zeyne

Enas Refaei
Farah Andrews

November 28, 2024

In this episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews shine a light on the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, which has turned public spaces in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain into al fresco galleries.

The event features more than 70 UAE and international artists whose installations in culturally significant sites represent the past and present. This includes the corniche and public parks in Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain Oasis. The hosts discuss the importance of accessible public art, where visitors can engage not only with the actual pieces but also with the spaces in which they appear.

The Lebanese singer Fairouz turned 90 this month, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans around the world, including a heartfelt message from French President Emmanuel Macron. Enas shares her favourite Fairouz songs and the meanings behind them. She and Farah also reflect on the artist’s reputation as a unifying symbol for peace in Lebanon against the backdrop of war.

A music video released by Jordanian-Palestinian artist Zeyne has drawn much attention this week after going viral on social media. The hosts pick up on the culturally rich details in the cinematic video, with its representation of Palestinian embroidery, agricultural roots and the people’s struggle. They discuss the song’s powerful message of reclaiming Arab identity, making it the latest endeavour by an artist to stand in solidarity with Palestine.

