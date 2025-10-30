Scratch and sniff art comes to Abu Dhabi

In this episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews are joined by The National’s in-house pop culture expert Faisal Al Zaabi to talk about his experience of the Art in Scents tour at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The museum has collaborated with Swiss fragrance maker Givaudan to interpret the aromas of nine artworks in its permanent collection. Visitors receive a book, which they can scratch the pages of to release a scent for each corresponding art piece. Faisal describes some of the most interesting fragrances in the tour, including The Louvre’s own signature scent, and gives the hosts a chance to try some for themselves.

With Halloween approaching, film buffs will be after the scariest movie of the season. But for self-proclaimed scaredy cats – like Farah – the horror genre can be overwhelming. Faisal suggests some less frightening alternatives to watch, such as Steven Spielberg's truck-hunt thriller Duel and the creepy crawlies classic Arachnophobia.

