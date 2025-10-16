Podcasts
The mighty mushroom: UAE’s desert-dwelling marvel

Hosts speak to ecologist about the traditions, dishes and industries inspired by fungi

This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews bring attention to an often neglected but worthy force of nature − the mushroom.

Their guest in this episode, Georgina Pereira, is the species survival manager at Terra, Expo City Dubai where she works as a mushroom scientist. On the occasion of World Mushroom Day, she talks to Enas and Farah about the infinite ways that fungi shape our world: from cooking and medicinal properties, to fashion and culture, and environmental conservation.

They discuss historical Emirati traditions of foraging mushrooms and the rootedness of the species in the UAE’s deserts. Georgina talks about a growing community of people in the country who are going out to explore and forage mushrooms for themselves, as ecologists draw more attention to their value.

Pop culture also had its mushroom moment after the post-apocalyptic TV series, The Last of Us, unlocked new fears that a certain species could mean our demise. Are zombie fungi in fact real? Georgina tells the hosts, in a way, yes.

