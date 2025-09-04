Storybook ending for Mosul’s famous leaning minaret

In this episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews follow the story of Mosul’s historical landmarks from construction to destruction and finally restoration.
This week, The National’s team visited the 2,500-year-old Iraqi city to observe the completion of a seven-year UAE-led project to rebuild Al Nuri Mosque with its famous leaning minaret, as well as the churches of Our Lady of the Hour Convent and Al Tahera. After standing tall for hundreds of years, the structures were destroyed by ISIS. Now, they rise again as symbols of hope and co-existence in Mosul. The hosts talk about the immense scope of the restoration efforts and the importance of reviving such historical treasures.
Meanwhile, solidarity with Palestine is in the spotlight at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. A large protest was staged at the start of the event on the back of an open letter signed by 1,500 industry professionals calling on the organisers to amplify Palestinian voices.
Enas and Farah comment on the bolder actions taken by artists this year in contrast to the year before. They also preview the The Voice of Hind Rajab ahead of its premiere at the festival, and discuss what it means to have high-profile backers such as Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix.
