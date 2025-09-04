Storybook ending for Mosul’s famous leaning minaret

In this episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews follow the story of Mosul’s historical landmarks from construction to destruction and finally restoration.

This week, The National’s team visited the 2,500-year-old Iraqi city to observe the completion of a seven-year UAE-led project to rebuild Al Nuri Mosque with its famous leaning minaret, as well as the churches of Our Lady of the Hour Convent and Al Tahera. After standing tall for hundreds of years, the structures were destroyed by ISIS. Now, they rise again as symbols of hope and co-existence in Mosul. The hosts talk about the immense scope of the restoration efforts and the importance of reviving such historical treasures.

Meanwhile, solidarity with Palestine is in the spotlight at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. A large protest was staged at the start of the event on the back of an open letter signed by 1,500 industry professionals calling on the organisers to amplify Palestinian voices.

Enas and Farah comment on the bolder actions taken by artists this year in contrast to the year before. They also preview the The Voice of Hind Rajab ahead of its premiere at the festival, and discuss what it means to have high-profile backers such as Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix.

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

The specs Engine: 2.3-litre, turbo four-cylinder Transmission: 10-speed auto Power: 300hp Torque: 420Nm Price: Dh189,900 On sale: now

The%20Last%20White%20Man %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Mohsin%20Hamid%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E192%20pages%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublished%20by%3A%20Hamish%20Hamilton%20(UK)%2C%20Riverhead%20Books%20(US)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERelease%20date%3A%20out%20now%20in%20the%20US%2C%20August%2011%20(UK)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



The specs Engine: 3.6 V6 Transmission: 8-speed auto Power: 295bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: Dh155,000 On sale: now

Indoor Cricket World Cup Dubai 2017 Venue Insportz, Dubai; Admission Free Day 1 fixtures (Saturday) Men 1.45pm, Malaysia v Australia (Court 1); Singapore v India (Court 2); UAE v New Zealand (Court 3); South Africa v Sri Lanka (Court 4) Women Noon, New Zealand v South Africa (Court 3); England v UAE (Court 4); 5.15pm, Australia v UAE (Court 3); England v New Zealand (Court 4)

PULITZER PRIZE 2020 WINNERS JOURNALISM Public Service

Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica



Breaking News Reporting

Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.



Investigative Reporting

Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times



Explanatory Reporting

Staff of The Washington Post



Local Reporting

Staff of The Baltimore Sun



National Reporting

T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica



and



Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times



International Reporting

Staff of The New York Times



Feature Writing

Ben Taub of The New Yorker



Commentary

Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times



Criticism

Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times



Editorial Writing

Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press



Editorial Cartooning

Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker



Breaking News Photography

Photography Staff of Reuters



Feature Photography

Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press



Audio Reporting

Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News for “The Out Crowd” LETTERS AND DRAMA



Fiction

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)



Drama

"A Strange Loop" by Michael R. Jackson



History

"Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America" by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)



Biography

"Sontag: Her Life and Work" by Benjamin Moser (Ecco/HarperCollins)



Poetry

"The Tradition" by Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)



General Nonfiction

"The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care" by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)



and



"The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America" by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)



Music

"The Central Park Five" by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019



Special Citation

Ida B. Wells





FIXTURES (all times UAE) Sunday

Brescia v Lazio (3.30pm)

SPAL v Verona (6pm)

Genoa v Sassuolo (9pm)

AS Roma v Torino (11.45pm) Monday

Bologna v Fiorentina (3.30pm)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (6pm)

Juventus v Cagliari (6pm)

Atalanta v Parma (6pm)

Lecce v Udinese (9pm)

Napoli v Inter Milan (11.45pm)

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Fighter profiles Gabrieli Pessanha (Brazil) Reigning Abu Dhabi World Pro champion in the 95kg division, virtually unbeatable in her weight class. Known for her pressure game but also dangerous with her back on the mat. Nathiely de Jesus, 23, (Brazil) Two-time World Pro champion renowned for her aggressive game. She is tall and most feared by her opponents for both her triangles and arm-bar attacks. Thamara Ferreira, 24, (Brazil) Since her brown belt days, Ferreira has been dominating the 70kg, in both the World Pro and the Grand Slams. With a very aggressive game. Samantha Cook, 32, (Britain) One of the biggest talents coming out of Europe in recent times. She is known for a highly technical game and bringing her A game to the table as always. Kendall Reusing, 22, (USA) Another young gun ready to explode in the big leagues. The Californian resident is a powerhouse in the -95kg division. Her duels with Pessanha have been highlights in the Grand Slams. Martina Gramenius, 32, (Sweden) Already a two-time Grand Slam champion in the current season. Gramenius won golds in the 70kg, in both in Moscow and Tokyo, to earn a spot in the inaugural Queen of Mats.

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm - Ziyadd; 7.05pm - Barney Roy; 7.40pm - Dee Ex Bee; 8.15pm - Dubai Legacy; 8.50pm - Good Fortune; 9.25pm - Drafted; 10pm - Simsir