Is life more fun with our phones locked away? And a look at Glastonbury surprises

Hosts discuss festival's mystery artists and Dave Chappelle’s show in Abu Dhabi

On Culture Bites this week, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about the perks of going phone-free during comedy shows.

Enas tells Farah about her experience of watching Dave Chappelle’s stand-up act in Abu Dhabi where the provocative comedian took to the stage for a second year in a row. Attendees had to secure their smart devices in locked pouches to ensure no one filmed the performance. The hosts reflect on how a phone-free environment can enrich the audience experience and protect the arts from being overshared and diluted.

Meanwhile, the Glastonbury Festival continues to make headlines all over the world even after it wrapped. Beyond the A-star line-up of headline acts, plenty of surprise sets kept fans on their toes: from an unexpected return by Lewis Capaldi to a performance by New Zealand singer Lorde. Enas and Farah talk about the power of commodifying surprises in a world where predictability reigns.

