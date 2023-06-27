Lewis Capaldi cancels Dubai performance as he steps back from touring

Glaswegian singer Lewis Capaldi, who struggled during his performance at Glastonbury a few days ago, is stepping back from touring for the rest of the year.

His October concert at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai is also cancelled.

Taking to social media, the singer, 26, who has Tourette syndrome, writes: “I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like [Glastonbury], and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I am still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourettes, and on Saturday it became obvious I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order.”

“I am so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year, but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve,” says Capaldi.

The singer's sudden announcement means his Dubai show will no longer take place, confirms Mark Jan Kar, the general manager of the Coca-Cola Arena.

“The Lewis Capaldi concert scheduled on October 7, brought to you by MAC Global. will no longer take place. We wish Lewis a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first,” Kar tells The National.

He adds: “All tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. The refund can take up to 21 days from June 27, so please wait before contacting your point of purchase.”