Culture Bites: What do Banksy's animal artworks really mean?

Enas Refaei is back for this episode of Culture Bites, joining Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal to preview the popular 1990s and 2000s music artists coming to the UAE this season.
The Backstreet Boys are returning to Abu Dhabi this October, a little more than a year since their last performance in the capital. But they are not the only act bringing nostalgia to town this autumn. The hosts look ahead to performances by artists from various genres, including Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix concerts by Maroon 5 and Eminem, as well as a concert by Green Day in Dubai.
Across London this past week, animal-themed Banksy artworks have been appearing in multiple locations, driving the public to speculate about their meaning. Since last Monday, a series of animal silhouettes have appeared in different locations across the British capital. It hasn't taken long for art commentators to read deeper political and social meaning into the pieces, particularly about the situation in Gaza. Enas, Farah and Maan break down some of the theories and share their interpretations.
The hosts also discuss who they think could play the main roles in a Britney Spears biopic, which seems to be on the horizon after the movie rights to her memoir were acquired. In a post on X, the artist had teased the news, announcing that she’s working on a “secret project” with producer Marc Platt.
To wrap up this week, the hosts share a spectrum of personal recommendations including a film, an audiobook series and a Dubai dining experience.