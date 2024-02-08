Culture Bites: Palestinian films, Grammy Awards and the UAE's Comic Con

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about the Middle East Film and Comic Con, which is returning to Abu Dhabi from February 9 to 11.

They share highlights from the line-up of celebrities who are expected to come to town for the pop culture convention, including American actor Oscar Isaac and English actress and Marvel’s Loki star Sophia Di Martino.

Enas speaks about a film that caught her eye during Reel Palestine last weekend: Tomorrow’s Freedom, which features the story of Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti. Farah also talks about how this Palestinian film festival gathered a community of Arabs together, screening 12 feature films and offering space for social enterprises at the Reel Palestine Souq.

The hosts also talk about the 2024 Grammy Awards, sharing their highlights from the ceremony and explaining why it was a record-breaking night for Taylor Swift.

Arts and Culture reporter Maan Jalal joins the conversation to talk about exhibitions that have grabbed his attention in the UAE, including the Nika Project Space's fourth exhibition, I Can No Longer Produce the Limits of My Own Body, at Al Khayat Avenue.