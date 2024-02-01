Who's coming to Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi? Oscar Isaac, One Piece and more

With Middle East Film and Comic Con's return to Abu Dhabi only days away, we now have a full list of the celebrities set to attend this year's fest.

From the voice of Joel in the The Last of Us to a host of seasoned cartoon performers, some of the biggest names from pop culture will be at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre for fans to meet.

And now the biggest name of all has been announced – none other than Oscar Isaac himself will be back in Abu Dhabi for the first time since filming Dune 2. The news was revealed shortly after Guardians of the Galaxy actor Pom Klementieff pulled out of the event.

Here is a list of celebrities who have confirmed they will attend the three-day event, which begins on February 9.

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac starred in Marvel's Moon Knight in 2022. AP

The American actor is most notable for his role as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars series. Before that though, he's had major film appearances, including as Prince John in Ridley Scott's Robin Hood (2010), opposite Russell Crowe.

In 2013, Isaac played the lead role in comedy drama Inside Llewyn Davis, inspired by the life of 1960s folk musician Dave Van Ronk, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe award.

His filmography also includes Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse (2022), Dune (2021) – partially shot in Abu Dhabi – and Marvel Studios' Moon Knight (2022).

James and Oliver Phelps

James and Oliver Phelps portrayed the Weasley brothers in eight Harry Potter films. Getty Images

Famous for portraying twins Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter films, the two actors delivered funny, and often touching, performances as the mischievous wizards.

The brothers skipped school to audition. And, on the sixth attempt, they landed the roles, going on to become fan favourites in the franchise.

Since the end of Harry Potter, the two have taken part in charity events, podcasts, TV shows and films such as Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.

Troy Baker

Troy Baker is best known for his voice in video games. AFP

The prolific voice actor best known for his work in video games and anime series, is set to appear at the convention. His most memorable roles are as Joel Miller in The Last of Us games, Frank Archer in the anime Fullmetal Alchemist and The Joker in the Batman: Arkham games.

Baker also voiced the character of Nathan Drake in the beloved Uncharted game series, a performance that won him a Bafta Games Award nomination in 2016.

Temuera Morrison

Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison will be attending the Abu Dhabi event. AFP

The Kiwi actor and star of the Star Wars show The Book of Boba Fett will also be coming to the capital. The actor first appeared in the franchise as Jango Fett, Boba’s father, in Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

He was also in Once Were Warriors, a leading film in Maori cinema, and played Tom Curry, Aquaman’s father, in the DC franchise.

Inaki Godoy

Inaki Godoy is best known for his role as Monkey D Luffy in One Piece. Photo: Netflix

Bursting on the scene with last year’s live-action Netflix adaptation of the anime One Piece, Godoy impressed fans with his faithful portrayal of the lead character Monkey D Luffy.

The actor, 20, from Mexico, also appears in TV shows The Imperfects and Who Killed Sara?

Taz Skylar

Taz Skylar at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Royal Opera House, London, UK. Shutterstock

The British-Spanish actor has become a favourite among One Piece fans after role as Sanji in the live-action Netflix adaptation.

He has previously appeared in films such as Boiling Point alongside Stephen Graham. The 28-year-old actor is also due to star in a new film alongside Daisy Ridley called Cleaner.

Skylar was born in Spain to an Arab father and British mother and has worked in theatre before moving into television and films.

Frank Welker

Frank Welker at this month's Fan Expo in New Orleans. Getty Images

Modern audiences may know him best as the voice of Megatron in the Transformers franchise, but Welker has been voicing memorable characters since 1969. His first major role was as Fred Jones in the Scooby-Doo cartoon.

Since then, Welker has lent his voice to many characters across a multitude of television shows and films. These include Futurama, Aladdin and Dexter’s Laboratory.

Peter Cullen

Peter Cullen received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children and Family Emmy Awards last month. AFP

Accompanying the voice of Megatron will be the voice of Optimus Prime. Cullen, who has been working since the 1960s, has delivered memorable roles such as Eeyore in the Winnie the Pooh cartoons.

He has also been the voice of many trailers for films and television shows.

Show Hayami

Show Hayami has provided character voices in a string of anime series, including Dragon Ball Z. Photo: AFA

Prolific Japanese voice actor Show Hayami has been practising his trade since the early 1980s. His credits include some of the most well-known anime series including Dragon Ball Z and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Hayami has also featured in several video games including Jump Force and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. He has also contributed to dubbing western media into Japanese including the Giallo classic Suspiria and, more recently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 5.

Other stars not to miss

The convention will also feature several comic book artists including Ivan Reis, Stephen Segovia, Mark Brooks, Carlo Pagulayan, Steve McNiven and Mikel Janin. Fans will have the opportunity to meet them, share a photograph and have something signed.

This year's convention will feature a Japanese Village for the first time. The area will allow visitors to explore areas set up to convey a traditional Japanese experience.

Visitors can also tour the Artist Alley, which will give local and regional artists a chance to sell their artwork.

Middle East Film and Comic Con will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from February 9; tickets can be purchased at www.mefcc.com