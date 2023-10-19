Culture Bites: Global Village, Arab art and concerts season in UAE

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss the reason why publishing bodies have withdrawn from the Frankfurt International Book Fair after a planned award to a Palestinian author Adania Shibli was scrapped over the Israel-Gaza war.

Farah has also given Enas some insights into Global Village, which opened its doors in Dubai this week, summing up why it makes a great destination for families and friends to visit every winter.

The hosts also discuss their favourite Arab artists, while talking about an upcoming Christie’s auction that will feature highlights from the Dalloul Collection and will be held in London from November 9.

Music reporter Saeed Saeed joined the hosts to talk about the most anticipated concerts in the UAE this year, from the Foo Fighters to Westlife.