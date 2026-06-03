Why so few UAE SMEs become major companies

Small and middle-sized companies (SMEs) make up more than 95 per cent of businesses in the UAE and contribute more than 60 per cent of the country’s non-oil GDP. But despite that, the UAE still has relatively few SMEs growing up to become large private companies.

Founders have been saying that starting a business is much easier than scaling one, and in some cases, even easier than closing one.

As businesses grow, they tend to encounter the same roadblocks. Access to growth financing can be difficult, delayed payments create cash flow pressure, and operational complexity can take focus away from growth. Many SMEs also struggle to compete with larger players for contracts and talent.

So, while the UAE has built a strong start-up culture, the next challenge is helping more of those businesses grow into sustainable midsized companies.

In this episode of Business Extra, host Salim A Essaid is looking at what is holding businesses back once they move beyond the start-up phase. And what needs to change for more UAE-founded companies to become long-term regional and global success stories?

He speaks with two guests approaching this challenge from very different angles. Karolos Travassaros, chief portfolio officer at the Emirates Growth Fund, who explains the concept of the missing middle and what patient, minority capital can do to help SMEs cross that gap and become national champions.

Jen Blandos, founder and chief executive of Female Fusion, a UAE-based community of women entrepreneurs, also joins to speak from 17 years of experience as a business owner in the UAE about the structural frustrations that may hold SMEs back.