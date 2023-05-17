How top companies think about change: Business Extra

Questions loom about the future of work and there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Companies in the UAE have been turning to Cosmic Centaurs to navigate these fast-changing times. The Dubai-based consultancy helps employers design and put in place new ways of working to increase returns while boosting employee happiness.

Founder and chief executive Marilyn Zakhour joins host Kelsey Warner this week to talk about how high-performing companies navigate change.

In this episode

Why companies hire outside help to make change (0m 24s)

Employer vs employee interests (5m 34s)

The leap from corporate life to start-up founder (10m 52s)

Preparing employers for the AI age (18 30s)

Supporting women in the workplace (20m 40s)

