Future Beat: the latest tech and innovation news

Might you live to be 200?

Some longevity experts say it's possible, and with a flurry of headlines this week highlighting progress in gene editing and disease prediction (see The Big Story below), the brass ring of long life feels closer than ever. This week on the Beyond the Headlines podcast we look at the exciting scientific and cultural moment we are in when it comes to living long and well.

Another heady solution: futurist Patrick Noack describes how decentralisation could work for the energy industry and what it would mean for transitioning from fossil fuels. It's a concept that may well be workshopped at Expo City in November 2023, when the UAE will host the Cop 28 climate conference.

The Big Story

UAE-backed breakthrough in gene editing offers hope for leukaemia patients

The UAE-backed Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children in London. Photo: Getty

In brief | Immune cells can now be engineered to carry out increasingly targeted attacks on leukaemia. Researchers based at the UAE-backed Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children in London have shared how advances in gene-editing are pioneering work at the facility that also includes advances in early genetic analysis that is making a "big difference" in outcomes for epilepsy sufferers.

Quoted | "We can collect cells from the patient or a healthy donor, take them to a laboratory, pick out the immune cells and as various bits of technology have merged — or converged — it is now possible to re-programme those cells and introduce new genes into them to give them new properties." - Waseem Qasim, professor at the Institute of Child Health at Great Ormond Street Hospital

Why it matters | Addressing specific underlying genetic abnormalities is a paradigm shift in a healthcare industry traditionally focused on symptoms or cures, which can often be temporary. Early prediction of disease or early diagnosis means patients can be moved into the appropriate pathway for a tailored treatment more quickly, which can maximise positive outcomes and life chances.

