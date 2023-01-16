Business Extra in Davos: Tech Mahindra CEO on the ‘good’ recession

At the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, CP Gurnani, chief executive of Indian information technology company Tech Mahindra, talks to host Mustafa Alrawi about the outlook for 2023.

Mr Gurnani says the impact of a global economic slowdown will not be generic. Depending on the region, there will be circumstances to mitigate some of the effects of a recession, with no uniform pattern, he says.

South-East Asia and the Middle East are expected to see growth, Mr Gurnani says, while he remains optimistic about the US and Europe.

