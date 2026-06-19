Wins and losses of the Iran war

The US and Iran have signed their framework agreement to end the war.

It comes after more than 100 days of fighting, economic and political warfare, and a death toll in the thousands. The two countries will now have only 60 days to negotiate a final peace agreement.

During that time, they will each have to consider what they have gained and what they have lost as a result of this conflict.

For the US, the glaring question is whether or not this was all worth it for a nuclear agreement that does not appear to have progressed since before the war.

For Iran, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Gulf states could affect its relations with its neighbours in the future.

Meanwhile, Israel – which is not a party to the framework agreement – will have to balance the costs of insisting on weapons over diplomacy, and how the conflict has tested its relationship with the US.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher examines the wins and losses each side has endured and asks what comes next after the agreement takes effect. She speaks to Eric Brewer, deputy vice president of the Nuclear Materials Security Program, and Danny Citrinowitz, senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies think tank.