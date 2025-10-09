What we know so far about the Gaza ceasefire breakthrough

Palestinians in Gaza took to the streets overnight to celebrate the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
They welcomed the news of a deal to pause the fighting and release Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The agreement has not yet been signed and it is only the first phase of a peace plan set out by US President Donald Trump. After two years of war, the deal would bring much relief to the enclave.
But there is also scepticism. Israel broke the previous ceasefire in March and Palestinians are fearful that could happen again.
In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher is joined by The National’s correspondent in Cairo, Hamza Hendawi. They discuss the terms of the agreement, what is missing and what will happen next?