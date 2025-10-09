Podcasts
What we know so far about the Gaza ceasefire breakthrough

Phase one of Trump truce plan aims to pause the fighting and release the hostages – but what’s missing?

Nada AlTaher
October 09, 2025

Palestinians in Gaza took to the streets overnight to celebrate the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

They welcomed the news of a deal to pause the fighting and release Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The agreement has not yet been signed and it is only the first phase of a peace plan set out by US President Donald Trump. After two years of war, the deal would bring much relief to the enclave.

But there is also scepticism. Israel broke the previous ceasefire in March and Palestinians are fearful that could happen again.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher is joined by The National’s correspondent in Cairo, Hamza Hendawi. They discuss the terms of the agreement, what is missing and what will happen next?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious peace prize, held its final meeting on Monday, the Nobel Institute said Thursday, a day ahead of the announcement of the 2025 laureate.

This means a decision was made about the laureate or laureates before the conclusion of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which included a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

President Donald Trump pushed for the ceasefire as part of a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza war. 

Who was Alfred Nobel?

The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel.

  • In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".
  • Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.
  • Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.
