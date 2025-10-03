Reading between the lines of Trump’s Gaza plan

US President Donald Trump’s strategy to end the war in Gaza and prepare for the day after has divided opinion.

After two years of failed ceasefire talks, it is the only prospect within reach now that could bring some respite to Palestinians enduring Israel’s relentless war. But it also leaves much to the imagination.

The 20-point list promises a “deradicalised, terror-free” strip without Hamas rule, restoration of aid through the UN and the Red Crescent, and the gradual withdrawal of troops. But other than the release of the hostages, there are no clear timelines for the rest of the plan. It is also unclear how Gaza would not be annexed, as the proposal states, while a security parameter remains in place indefinitely.

While the plan is not perfect, it has received support from Israel as well as western and Arab countries. It is also the closest point to a ceasefire since Israel broke the last one in March.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher speaks to Palestinian Nakba survivor Antoine Raffoul, and to Amr Hamzawy, director of the Carnegie Middle East Programme. They discuss the fine print of Mr Trump’s plan and whether it’s time to end the bloodshed in Gaza, whatever the cost may be.

Editor's note: Beyond the Headlines has been nominated for a Signal Listener's Choice Award in the news and politics category. Please vote for us here. Voting closes on October 9.

