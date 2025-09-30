Gazans trapped by two years of war cautiously welcome Trump’s peace plan

Residents of Gaza have cautiously embraced US President Donald Trump's new peace plan, although many are divided over some of its provisions. After almost two years of fierce conflict, many see the proposal as the only viable path to end the bloodshed that has torn their lives apart.

Mr Trump's 20-point plan, unveiled on Monday and backed by many Arab countries, would bring an immediate end to the war. It stipulates that all hostages would be released within 72 hours, while aid would be allowed to enter the strip unhindered.

The proposal also introduces a temporary international stabilisation force to oversee the peace process, along with a committee of local and international technocrats to assume temporary control of Gaza, with the Palestinian Authority gradually taking over.

Despite the plan’s promise of peace, its implications remain deeply unsettling for many Gazans, who see it as a bitter compromise between their desire for calm and the risk of increased foreign influence over their lives.

Ameen Al Ghazi, 45, a father of four currently displaced near Gaza Port, expressed weary optimism about the proposal.

“Trump’s plan, for us in Gaza, is seen as a perfect opportunity to end the war,” he told The National. “Of course, it’s not everything we want, but at least the plan would stop the war and rid us of Hamas’s rule.”

Having seen the Israeli war devastate his community, Mr Al Ghazi believes Hamas is a significant contributor to the crisis in Gaza.

“Hamas is one of the reasons for the catastrophe we are living through,” he said. “Because of its stubbornness and obstinacy, we have reached this point, dying slowly day by day. Hamas and the other factions in Gaza have led us into the mud and into hell. For this reason, they should have no role in governing Gaza.”

A Palestinian woman and child wait to receive treatment at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city on Monday. Reuters

Across Gaza, the sentiment towards Hamas’s leadership is one of deep frustration, with many seeing the group’s role as a key factor in prolonging the conflict.

“For two years of war, we have lived through horrors and endless suffering, and unfortunately, we have never found Hamas standing by us in these difficult circumstances,” Mr Al Ghazi said.

“We didn’t even find a Palestinian voice to comfort us. That’s why despair has overtaken us, and we now welcome any plan that stops the war, even if it is originally Israeli, even if it represents defeat and victory for the occupation. Because all we want now is for the war to end, nothing more.”

Amani Islim, 35, a mother of three from Gaza city, now displaced to Deir Al Balah, shares Mr Al Ghazi's longing for peace but voiced caution about Mr Trump’s plan.

“Hamas is the one that brought us to this stage. It was Hamas that kept rejecting proposals until we ended up with this one, which amounts to a new western mandate over Palestinian land,” she said.

“Today, Hamas has no choice and no luxury to reject this proposal, given the catastrophic and extremely difficult conditions the Gaza Strip is experiencing.”

A Palestinian man waits to receive food from a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Tuesday. AFP

Ms Islim’s words reflect a broader concern among residents: that the plan, while ending the violence, may solidify Israeli control and foreign governance in Gaza.

“The occupation kills and slaughters us daily, and the world pays no real attention to what is happening, other than issuing timid appeals,” she added. “If Hamas rejects Trump’s plan, the world will simply say: here is Hamas again, refusing and obstructing the agreement.”

Despite the harsh reality, Ms Islim recognises that Gazans may have little choice but to accept the plan, however unjust it may seem. “Trump’s plan will bring in a foreign authority to administer the strip, while the Palestinian Authority will only take part after some time. This, in itself, entrenches the occupation’s policy and Israel’s vision. But as I said, we do not have the luxury, nor the time, to reject or manoeuvre.”

The humanitarian toll of the war has led many residents to abandon any idealism. “Today, we live displaced from Gaza city in Deir Al Balah, under extremely harsh conditions,” Ms Islim said. “We know the plan is unjust and unfair, but we have no solution before us other than to accept it. Afterwards, the details can be discussed.”

Musab Al Muqayyad, 29, who has been displaced to Al Mawasi in southern Gaza, said the focus must be on ending the violence, even at the cost of future uncertainty.

“Trump’s plan is unrealistic and cannot be applied from a Palestinian perspective, except for one purpose only: to stop the war and end the bloodshed,” he told The National. Although the plan is deeply flawed, he added, its immediate objective of stopping the bloodshed is crucial.

Palestinian children gather leaflets dropped by the Israeli military in Gaza city on Tuesday, bearing an order for civilians to leave the area. EPA

Mr Al Muqayyad also expressed concerns that the plan will further entrench foreign influence in the enclave. “I believe the American and Israeli plan is to turn Gaza into an American protectorate, with no Palestinian role except under impossible conditions, such as reforming the Palestinian Authority, something we all know Israel could easily sabotage through various means and baseless objections,” he said.

However, having suffered great personal loss during the war, Mr Al Muqayyad highlighted the urgent need for peace. “In this war, I lost my father and my brother, who became martyrs, and we lost our homes in Jabalia camp. Now we are displaced in Al Mawasi. Honestly, neither I nor my family have the strength to bear more losses under this brutal war.”

Foreign control may be the price of peace for Gazans, but for many, the priority remains clear: ending the war. Whether or not Mr Trump’s plan delivers on its promises remains uncertain, but the alternative of continuing the conflict is no longer bearable for its victims.

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

The distance learning plan Spring break will be from March 8 - 19 Public school pupils will undergo distance learning from March 22 - April 2. School hours will be 8.30am to 1.30pm Staff will be trained in distance learning programmes from March 15 - 19 Teaching hours will be 8am to 2pm during distance learning Pupils will return to school for normal lessons from April 5

ENGLAND SQUAD Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

BELGIUM%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Thibaut%20Courtois%2C%20Simon%20Mignolet%2C%20Koen%20Casteels%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Jan%20Vertonghen%2C%20Toby%20Alderweireld%2C%20Leander%20Dendoncker%2C%20Zeno%20Debast%2C%20Arthur%20Theate%2C%20Wout%20Faes%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Hans%20Vanaken%2C%20Axel%20Witsel%2C%20Youri%20Tielemans%2C%20Amadou%20Onana%2C%20Kevin%20De%20Bruyne%2C%20Yannick%20Carrasco%2C%20Thorgan%20Hazard%2C%20Timothy%20Castagne%2C%20Thomas%20Meunier%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Romelu%20Lukaku%2C%20Michy%20Batshuayi%2C%20Lo%C3%AFs%20Openda%2C%20Charles%20De%20Ketelaere%2C%20Eden%20Hazard%2C%20Jeremy%20Doku%2C%20Dries%20Mertens%2C%20Leandro%20Trossard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

MATCH INFO Championship play-offs, second legs: Aston Villa 0

Middlesbrough 0 (Aston Villa advance 1-0 on aggregate) Fulham 2

Sessegnon (47'), Odoi (66') Derby County 0 (Fulham advance 2-1 on aggregate) Final Saturday, May 26, Wembley. Kick off 8pm (UAE)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C600rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C500-4%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.9L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh119%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mina Cup winners Under 12 – Minerva Academy Under 14 – Unam Pumas Under 16 – Fursan Hispania Under 18 – Madenat

Notable salonnières of the Middle East through history Al Khasan (Okaz, Saudi Arabia) Tamadir bint Amr Al Harith, known simply as Al Khasan, was a poet from Najd famed for elegies, earning great renown for the eulogy of her brothers Mu’awiyah and Sakhr, both killed in tribal wars. Although not a salonnière, this prestigious 7th century poet fostered a culture of literary criticism and could be found standing in the souq of Okaz and reciting her poetry, publicly pronouncing her views and inviting others to join in the debate on scholarship. She later converted to Islam. Maryana Marrash (Aleppo) A poet and writer, Marrash helped revive the tradition of the salon and was an active part of the Nadha movement, or Arab Renaissance. Born to an established family in Aleppo in Ottoman Syria in 1848, Marrash was educated at missionary schools in Aleppo and Beirut at a time when many women did not receive an education. After touring Europe, she began to host salons where writers played chess and cards, competed in the art of poetry, and discussed literature and politics. An accomplished singer and canon player, music and dancing were a part of these evenings. Princess Nazil Fadil (Cairo) Princess Nazil Fadil gathered religious, literary and political elite together at her Cairo palace, although she stopped short of inviting women. The princess, a niece of Khedive Ismail, believed that Egypt’s situation could only be solved through education and she donated her own property to help fund the first modern Egyptian University in Cairo. Mayy Ziyadah (Cairo) Ziyadah was the first to entertain both men and women at her Cairo salon, founded in 1913. The writer, poet, public speaker and critic, her writing explored language, religious identity, language, nationalism and hierarchy. Born in Nazareth, Palestine, to a Lebanese father and Palestinian mother, her salon was open to different social classes and earned comparisons with souq of where Al Khansa herself once recited.

Poacher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERichie%20Mehta%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nimisha%20Sajayan%2C%20Roshan%20Mathew%2C%20Dibyendu%20Bhattacharya%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

AS%20WE%20EXIST %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Kaoutar%20Harchi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20Other%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20176%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude