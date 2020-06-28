Abu Dhabi gyms to reopen, 387 new cases, Etihad increases destinations - The Daily Update

On today's update, we have the latest coronavirus figures, the UAE urges the public to follow safety measures and gyms are to reopen in Abu Dhabi.
Etihad is increasing its service by nine more destinations, Egypt gets a $5.2 billion (Dh19.1bn) loan from the IMF and Saudi Arabia says it forced three Iranian boats out of its waters.
Faisal Salah will join us for what's trending including Israeli annexation, Glastonbury and Manchester United.
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
National editorial: The fate of Libya should be squarely in Libyan hands
Con Coughlin: Turkey should accept Egypt's offer to come to the table
Raghida Dergham: The 'Syrianisation' of Libya is proving unstoppable
