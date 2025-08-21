Podcasts

What’s driving new generation of Arab musicians to greatness?

The National's new podcast, Tarab, will explore music industry’s contemporary sounds and artists behind them

This week on Culture Bites, host Farah Andrews chats with her colleagues at The National about the UAE’s cultural representation in Japan, and the regional music scene.

Gaming and Culture Reporter Faisal Al Zaabi joins Farah to talk about exploring the UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. The exhibit invites visitors to appreciate the country’s past, present and future and is designed to evoke their senses through scent, sound and touch. Faisal described the nostalgia evoked by the fragrance of two million date palm fronds, arranged into towering columns. He and Farah also discuss the evolution of the UAE pavilion since Expo 2020 Dubai.

In music, a new generation of rich and diverse talent is driving the industry to new heights. Music Reporter Saeed Saeed talks about the creative renaissance in the Middle East and North Africa that is making it the fastest-growing music market. Saeed will be hosting Tarab, a new podcast from The National featuring powerful voices from across the region, such as Lebanese artist Yasmine Hamdan and Palestinian singer Lina Makhoul.

