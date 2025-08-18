Podcasts
Tarab

Tarab: A new podcast series on the Middle East's music scene

The first season with Saeed Saeed brings you conversations with some of the region’s most captivating voices

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

August 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Tarab is a new weekly music podcast hosted by The National’s Saeed Saeed that takes you inside the Middle East’s music scene.

The first season brings you conversations with some of the region’s most captivating voices, from genre-defying performers to industry visionaries.

You’ll hear from artists reshaping Gulf hip-hop, reinventing Arab music, using the piano as a call for peace and bringing jazz, folk and R&B to audiences in the region, all while elevating Arab music on the global stage.

A new episode drops every Tuesday across all podcast platforms.

August 18, 2025
