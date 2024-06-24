Iran's presidential elections: A classic struggle between hardliners and reformists

Iranian voters prepare to head to the polls on June 28, following the sudden death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

This coming election is significant because not only will it shape Iran's political landscape, but it promises to influence Tehran’s relationships with the international community. Economic sanctions, the nuclear programme and Iran's role in the wider Middle East are just a few of the burning issues that form the backdrop to this contest.

In this episode of the Year of Elections podcast, host Declan McVeigh delves into the coming presidential election with Ismaeel Naar, The National’s Arab Affairs editor, and Arash Azizi, author and Iranian affairs columnist for The National.

The conversation provides in-depth analysis of the candidates and discusses what their presidencies could mean for Iran's domestic policies and international relations, with a focus on how they could tackle key issues such as sanctions, the nuclear programme and Iran's role in the Middle East.