Rashid rover 2, Sudan prisoners released, Kenya cult deaths rise - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, the UAE will embark on a second attempt to land a rover on the Moon. Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces released prisoners after breaking into five jails, including the one where ousted president Omar Al Bashir and other former officials were held.

Kenya cult deaths have risen to 95, with more than 300 missing. And Erdogan is also trending, amid fears for the health of Turkish President Recep Tayyip after he cut short a live TV interview and cancelled a day’s election campaigning with what he described as “stomach flu”.