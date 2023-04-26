Kenya cult deaths rise to 95 and more than 300 people are missing

Eighty-nine followers of the Good News International Church, which is based in the Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya, are now suspected to have died on the orders of their leader.

Authorities have recovered 81 bodies from shallow graves since Friday, while eight church members were found alive but later died.

It is one of the worst tragedy of its kind in recent history and the toll is expected to rise, with the Kenyan Red Cross saying more than 300 people have been reported missing.

Church leader Paul Mackenzie has been in police custody since April 14, along with 14 other cult members. Kenyan media have reported that he is refusing food and water.

“He told them to starve themselves ahead of the world’s end on April 15, saying he would be that last one and that he would lock the doors,” said Stephen Mwiti, whose wife and six children joined the church and are feared dead.

Mr Mwiti said he had heard this from a former cult member who had been expelled for drinking water during the fast.

Hospital staff in the coastal town of Malindi, where bodies and survivors are being taken, said they had heard the same account from survivors.

“He (Mr Mackenzie) had an elaborate plan of killing children, youths and then adults, telling them he would be the last one to starve himself to death,” said one of the hospital staff.

Mr Mwiti said he had raised the alarm with police, but felt that he had been ignored. A spokeswoman for the police said she would respond to a request for comment later.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome told media on Monday that Mr Mackenzie had been arrested and appeared in court on March 23, then released on bail of 10,000 shillings ($75).

He accelerated his starvation plan after he was freed, according to the accounts heard by Reuters.

At the mortuary of Malindi Hospital, dozens of people sought news of relatives.

“My heart is aching so much,” said Mwachai Jombo, 48, a resident of Malindi, as he searched for his missing wife, son and two daughters who had joined the cult three years ago.

Two malnourished women were found alive early on Wednesday and were being taken to Malindi Hospital, Red Cross staff said. That brought the total number of known survivors to 36.

Reuters spoke to one of the survivors, Shamim Salim, 26, who was being spoon-fed soup by a well-wisher.

She said she had bought three acres of land in the Shakahola forest, where she lived with her husband and three children. They were still in the forest, she said.

She declined to speak about the church's teachings or her experiences.