Rashid rover 2: Dubai Ruler announces new Moon mission

The UAE will embark on a second attempt to land a rover on the Moon, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Wednesday.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said Rashid 2 would be developed and sent to space.

The announcement came after Japan's Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft, carrying the Rashid rover, probably crashed as it tried to land on the lunar surface Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed said Rashid 1 is on the surface of the moon "carrying the flag of the Emirates".

"We are a country founded on ambition," he said on Twitter.

"We are a country that has not stopped since December 2, 1971. It will not stop. It will not turn around. It will not set small goals for itself."

Despite Tuesday's setback, the UAE "succeeded in raising the ceiling of our ambitions to reach the Moon".

لم تنجح مهمة المركبة التي تحمل المستكشف راشد بالهبوط على سطح القمر ..



ولكن نجحنا في رفع سقف طموحاتنا للوصول للقمر ..



ونجحنا في صنع فريق من شبابنا وبناتنا قادرين على إدارة مشاريع فضاء متقدمة ..



ونجحنا في بناء قطاع فضائي من الصفر خلال ١٠ سنوات ..



اليوم المستكشف راشد ١ على…

"And we succeeded in creating a team of our young men and women capable of managing advanced space projects."

Both rovers are named after the late Sheikh Rashid, the founder of modern Dubai and Sheikh Mohammed's father.

Rashid 1 was the first mission under the UAE's home-grown Moon exploration programme, which took a team of 11 engineers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre six years to build. No date was set for a second attempt.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said Sheikh Mohammed had "directed us to immediately start implementing the Rashid 2 project, a new attempt to land a rover on the Moon".

“As Sheikh Mohammed once said, 'the biggest risk is not to take any risk'," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"Risk is an integral part of any space mission, but that has never deterred us from exploring new frontiers of space.

"Our ambition knows no bounds, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to undertake groundbreaking missions that will establish the UAE as a leading space-faring nation."