Former Al Bashir official says he and others have left Khartoum's Kober prison

A former Sudanese official said on Tuesday that he and others who served in Omar Al Bashir's government had left Kober prison and would take responsibility for their own protection

Ahmed Haroun, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, told Sudan's Tayba TV that the officials were ready to appear in front of the judiciary whenever it was functioning.

It follows reports that inmates at the prison, which held former president Al Bashir and other top deputies, had escaped earlier this week.

It was not immediately clear if Al Bashir, who has spent extended periods in a military hospital, was at the prison.

Sudanese and foreigners fled the capital of Khartoum on Tuesday as fighting followed a three-day truce brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia.

A series of short ceasefires in the past week have either failed or brought only short pauses in fighting between forces loyal to the country's two top generals since April 15.

At least 450 people, including civilians and fighters, have been killed, and more than 4,000 wounded in the fighting, the UN said, citing Sudan’s Health Ministry.

Aid agencies have warned over a humanitarian situation in a country reliant on outside help.

Calls for negotiations to end the crisis in Africa’s third-largest nation have been ignored. For many Sudanese, the departure of diplomats, aid workers and other foreigners and the closure of embassies are terrifying signs that international powers expect the mayhem to only worsen.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the power struggle between rival generals and their military forces was not only putting Sudan's future at risk, but it “lighting a fuse that could detonate across borders, causing immense suffering for years, and setting development back by decades”.

He urged the Sudanese military, commanded by Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the rival Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group led by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, “to silence the guns” immediately.

“The conflict will not, and must not, be resolved on the battlefield,” Mr Guterres told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council late on Tuesday.

Thousands of Sudanese have fled Khartoum and its neighbouring city of Omdurman. Bus stations in the capital were packed on Tuesday morning with people who had spent the night there in hopes of getting on a departing bus.

The 72-hour ceasefire was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with the rival forces saying on Tuesday that they would observe the truce.

But fighting continued, with explosions, gunfire and the roar of fighter planes overhead around the capital region.

“They stop only when they run out of ammunition,” Omdurman resident Amin Ishaq said.

Al Roumy hospital in Omdurman said it suspended its services after it was hit by a shell Tuesday.

“They don’t respect ceasefires,” said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, a senior figure in the Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate, a group that monitors casualties.