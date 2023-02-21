Second earthquake strikes Turkey-Syria, President Biden's surprise Kyiv visit - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a new 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits the Turkey-Syria border region at a depth of 7.7km, killing three people and injuring 213.

The UN Security Council approves a statement expressing “dismay” at Israel's plans to legalise settlements on occupied Palestinian territories, and says it opposes all unilateral measures that “impede peace”.

The trial of a four-day working week in the UK is celebrated as a “major breakthrough” after the majority of companies announce their intention to continue with the shorter week.

US President Joe Biden hugs his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he arrives in Kyiv for a surprise visit, which coincides with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.