How did Biden get to Ukraine?

Americans woke up on Monday to the news that President Joe Biden was visiting Ukraine, a risky stopover in a war zone that the White House had stressed was not going to follow his trip to neighbouring Poland.

"Are there plans for President Biden to cross into Ukraine?" a reporter asked White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby last Friday.

"No," Mr Kirby replied.

In fact, the highly secret visit had been months in the making.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had extended an open invitation to Mr Biden to visit Kyiv, as a string of western leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italy's then-prime minister Mario Draghi did last year.

The visit marked the first trip Mr Biden has made to a war zone since taking office two years ago. Predecessors such as George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, all made trips to Afghanistan or Iraq, but these were to American military bases in countries with a significant US footprint and security infrastructure.

Ukraine, by contrast, does not host US troops.

So, how did Mr Biden and the White House pull off such a visit?

On Sunday night, the White House released a statement saying Mr Biden would be in Washington until Monday evening before boarding Air Force One and heading to Warsaw.

But the President was already well on his way to Ukraine, having left earlier in the day, at 4:15am.

Shortly before arriving in Kyiv, the US told Moscow that Mr Biden was making a surprise trip to Kyiv to avoid any chance of conflict, a senior White House aide said.

"We did notify the Russians that President Biden will be travelling to Kyiv. We did so some hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who accompanied the president on the trip, told reporters.

"Because of the sensitive nature of those communications, I won't get into how they responded or what the precise nature of our message was."

The White House did not immediately say how Mr Biden reached Ukraine but other foreign leaders have travelled to Kyiv by train from Poland.

He arrived in the Ukrainian capital at 8am local time and left about five hours later.

“It’s good to be back in Kyiv,” Mr Biden declared as he was greeted on arrival by the US ambassador, Bridget Brink.

The presidential motorcade arrived at Mariinsky Palace shortly after 8.30am local time, where he was greeted at the entrance by Mr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska.

“Thank you for coming," Ukraine's President said as he shook Mr Biden’s hand.

Mr Sullivan said the trip "required a security operational and logistical effort from professionals across the US government to take what was an inherently risky undertaking and make it a manageable level of risk".

"Of course, there was still risk and is still risk in an endeavour like this and President Biden felt that it was important to make this trip," he said.

Only two journalists were allowed to accompany the President.

After handing over their devices, journalists were made aware of his presence on Air Force One just 15 minutes before the plane took off.

It was the first visit by a US president to Ukraine since 2008.