Ukraine visit by EU's big three leaders begins in Kyiv

Ukraine's quest to join the EU received an important boost on Thursday as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv on a landmark visit.

Footage from the night train to Kyiv showed the three sitting at the same table on a trip that has taken weeks to organise. The leaders hope to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war with Russia.

The European Commission is expected to make a recommendation on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate on Friday, something the biggest European nations had long resisted.

Mr Macron said it was time for Europe to reassure Ukraine over its EU ambitions. “We are at a point when we need to send clear political signals, us Europeans, towards Ukraine and its people when it is resisting heroically,” he said.

The French leader has called alleged Russian atrocities in towns near Kyiv "war crimes" and go to "a war site where massacres have been committed".

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, France's President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz chat on a night train traveling to Kyiv. Getty Images via Bundesregierung

"This is a message of European unity addressed to Ukrainian men and women, of support," Mr Macron said as he descended from the train.

He said he came "to talk about both the present and the future since the coming weeks, we know, will be very difficult".

Kyiv has criticised France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy, for allegedly dragging their heels in terms of support for Ukraine, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons and of putting their own prosperity ahead of Ukraine's freedom and security.

Mr Draghi said on Tuesday it was important for peace talks to open as soon as possible, but that they had to be “on terms that Ukraine deems acceptable”.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to push his visitors to send more arms to help his hard-pressed army withstand the Russian invaders.

Ukraine has been particularly critical of Germany's military aid and the country's ambassador to Berlin, Andrij Melnyk, told German broadcaster NTV he expected Mr Scholz to hand over heavy weapons that have long been promised but not yet delivered.

Mr Scholz dismissed allegations that Germany has held back military support, saying it was one of the biggest military and financial backers of Ukraine, and that it was taking time to train Ukrainian soldiers to use the sophisticated artillery systems that it was offering.

