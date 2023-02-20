President Joe Biden pledges 'unwavering' support on surprise Kyiv visit

US President Joe Biden hugged Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit on Monday.

Mr Biden landed in the Ukrainian capital on Monday for a stop on a European trip to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine later this week.

Air raid sirens rang out as Mr Biden laid a wreath at a memorial wall during a walkabout of the city. The pair were also seen exiting a church.

It is the US President's first visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of war, and will be symbolically important to Mr Zelenskyy, who is appealing for fighter jets from allies to repel Russian forces.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Zelenskyy said it was "a great honour" to welcome Mr Biden to Ukraine.

"Our discussions and conversations bring us closer to victory. I hope 2023 will be year of victory against the unprovoked and criminal attack on Ukraine. It has to end with liberating the whole of the territory of ukraine from russia’s occupation," he said.

"Together with Mr Biden and allies we have to continue doing everything possible so democracy will win in this historic fight. We remain constantly in communication over the course of this large scale war."

The pair appeared at Mariinsky Palace, where Mr Biden announced an additional $500 million in US assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.

The President said the war was about freedom and democracy in Europe and at large and he was there to show the US's "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

"We spoke on the telephone a year ago. You told me you could hear explosions in the background. I will never forget that. The world was about to change. I asked what can I do for you. How can I be of help," Mr Biden said.

"You said ‘gather the leaders of the world, ask them to support Ukraine'. You said you didn’t know when we would be able to speak again.

"That dark night a year ago the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Perhaps even the end of Ukraine. One year later Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. America stands with you and the world stands with you. Kyiv has captured a part of my heart."

He said Mr Putin’s "war of conquest" is failing.

"The military has lost half the territory it once occupied.

"Its young are fleeing, not just from military but from Russia itself because they see no future in their country. Russia’s economy is now a backwater, isolated and struggling. He thought he could outlast us, but I don’t think he is thinking that now. He was plain wrong. The evidence is here. We stand here together."

The new US package includes critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars.

In a statement released by the White House, Mr Biden said: "Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelenskyy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine.

"I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.

"And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine. Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure."

His arrival was welcomed by Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko on Twitter.

"Yes, confirmed @POTUS in #Kyiv. Welcome Mr President! Looking forward to the announcements following the air raid sirens experience," she wrote.

Anticipation had been building throughout the morning about the arrival of an important guest, with officials closing the main road in the Ukrainian capital briefly, causing traffic jams.

The President will also visit Poland, where he will discuss bilateral co-operation with President Andrzej Duda, and meet Nato leaders to underscore Washington's support for the alliance.

Other western leaders have made the trip to Kyiv since the start of the war. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travelled together by night train to Kyiv to meet with Mr Zelenskyy.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv in November shortly after taking office.This is Biden’s first visit to a war zone as president.

His recent predecessors, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W Bush, made surprise visits to Afghanistan and Iraq during their presidencies to meet with US troops and those countries’ leaders.

